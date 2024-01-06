Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
Can we anticipate Brendan Smith scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:33
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
