Can we anticipate Brendan Smith scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils play the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:33 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 2-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

