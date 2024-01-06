The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brock Nelson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

  • In 13 of 38 games this season, Nelson has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play, Nelson has accumulated five goals and seven assists.
  • Nelson's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nelson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:26 Away W 5-1
1/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Away L 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:46 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 15:03 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 15:19 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:19 Home L 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

