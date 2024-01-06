Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Fancy a bet on Nelson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Nelson has a goal in 13 games this year out of 38 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 20 of 38 games this year, Nelson has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 38 games this year, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nelson has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 109 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 38 Games 2 32 Points 3 16 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.