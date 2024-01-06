Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 125-121 win over the Spurs, Lopez had nine points and three blocks.

In this article we will break down Lopez's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 12.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 18.9 18.9 PR -- 17.6 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Lopez has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 109.9 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23.8 assists per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 31 18 6 0 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.