When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Bryant be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-0 NR NR 161

Bryant's best wins

Bryant's signature win this season came on November 18 in a 61-52 victory against the No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls. Sherif Kenney tallied a team-high 19 points with 11 rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Florida Atlantic.

Next best wins

104-86 at home over Drexel (No. 146/RPI) on December 22

101-93 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on December 16

67-61 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on November 20

69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on December 1

67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 355/RPI) on December 6

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Bryant has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Bulldogs have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Bryant faces the 233rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bulldogs' 15 remaining games this season, five are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Bryant's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Binghamton Bearcats

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Binghamton Bearcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

