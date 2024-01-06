Saturday's contest between the Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) and the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 81-76 based on our computer prediction, with Bryant securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, UMBC is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Bryant. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 173.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Line: Bryant -5.5

Bryant -5.5 Point Total: 173.5

173.5 Moneyline (To Win): Bryant -250, UMBC +200

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bryant vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 81, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Bryant vs. UMBC

Pick ATS: UMBC (+5.5)



UMBC (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (173.5)



Bryant is 6-6-0 against the spread, while UMBC's ATS record this season is 6-7-0. The Bulldogs are 6-6-0 and the Retrievers are 11-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 158.5 points per game combined, 15.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Bryant is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while UMBC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 79.5 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 76.7 per outing to rank 303rd in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential overall.

Bryant grabs 37.3 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) while conceding 45.2 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.9 boards per game.

Bryant hits 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (69th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Bulldogs average 91.9 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball), while allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions (142nd in college basketball).

Bryant and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 11.9 per game (195th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (146th in college basketball action).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers put up 79.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 84.0 per outing (359th in college basketball). They have a -75 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The 36.7 rebounds per game UMBC accumulates rank 176th in the country, 2.3 fewer than the 39.0 its opponents collect.

UMBC connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.8% from beyond the arc (61st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.6%.

UMBC has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 14.4 per game (342nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (257th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.