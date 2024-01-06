The Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bryant Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
  • Bryant has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 148th.
  • The 79.5 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Retrievers give up.
  • Bryant is 4-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • UMBC has put together a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 338th.
  • The Retrievers put up an average of 79.0 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 76.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When UMBC gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • Bryant posts 95.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 27.4 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs give up 72.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.3 in away games.
  • In home games, Bryant is averaging 5.1 more treys per game (13.2) than on the road (8.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (46.5%) compared to in road games (30.2%).

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMBC scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 76.6 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Retrievers are giving up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (78.9) than away (88.5).
  • UMBC drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.7%).

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Towson W 101-93 UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Drexel W 104-86 Chace Athletic Center
12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss L 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/11/2024 Binghamton - Chace Athletic Center
1/13/2024 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's L 66-60 Yanitelli Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa L 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 American L 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/6/2024 Bryant - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/11/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/13/2024 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

