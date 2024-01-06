The Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Bryant Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.

Bryant has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 148th.

The 79.5 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Retrievers give up.

Bryant is 4-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

UMBC has put together a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 338th.

The Retrievers put up an average of 79.0 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 76.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When UMBC gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

Bryant posts 95.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 27.4 points per contest.

The Bulldogs give up 72.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.3 in away games.

In home games, Bryant is averaging 5.1 more treys per game (13.2) than on the road (8.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (46.5%) compared to in road games (30.2%).

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 76.6 away.

In 2023-24 the Retrievers are giving up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (78.9) than away (88.5).

UMBC drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.7%).

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Towson W 101-93 UBS Arena 12/22/2023 Drexel W 104-86 Chace Athletic Center 12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss L 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/6/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/11/2024 Binghamton - Chace Athletic Center 1/13/2024 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

UMBC Upcoming Schedule