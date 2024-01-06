How to Watch Bryant vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bryant Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have hit.
- Bryant has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 148th.
- The 79.5 points per game the Bulldogs average are the same as the Retrievers give up.
- Bryant is 4-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- UMBC has put together a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.3% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 338th.
- The Retrievers put up an average of 79.0 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 76.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When UMBC gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- Bryant posts 95.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 27.4 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs give up 72.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 77.3 in away games.
- In home games, Bryant is averaging 5.1 more treys per game (13.2) than on the road (8.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (46.5%) compared to in road games (30.2%).
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 76.6 away.
- In 2023-24 the Retrievers are giving up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (78.9) than away (88.5).
- UMBC drains more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.7%).
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Towson
|W 101-93
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drexel
|W 104-86
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/11/2024
|Binghamton
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|L 66-60
|Yanitelli Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|American
|L 87-85
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/6/2024
|Bryant
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|@ UMass-Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
