Bryant vs. UMBC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) will look to break a three-game road losing skid when visiting the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. UMBC matchup.
Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bryant vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bryant Moneyline
|UMBC Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Bryant (-5.5)
|169.5
|-225
|+184
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bryant vs. UMBC Betting Trends
- Bryant has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.
- UMBC has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Retrievers games have gone over the point total 11 out of 14 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.