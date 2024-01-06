The Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) will look to break a three-game road losing skid when visiting the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bryant vs. UMBC matchup.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryant vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bryant Moneyline UMBC Moneyline FanDuel Bryant (-5.5) 169.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bryant vs. UMBC Betting Trends

Bryant has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

UMBC has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Retrievers games have gone over the point total 11 out of 14 times this season.

