Saturday's contest features the Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) and the American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) clashing at Sojka Pavilion in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Bucknell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucknell vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucknell vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 71, American 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucknell vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Bucknell (-2.2)

Bucknell (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Both Bucknell and American are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bison have a 4-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Bucknell is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while American has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison have been outscored by 8.4 points per game (scoring 62.5 points per game to rank 355th in college basketball while giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a -117 scoring differential overall.

The 29.4 rebounds per game Bucknell averages rank 358th in the country, and are 3.3 fewer than the 32.7 its opponents record per outing.

Bucknell connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 32.5% from deep while its opponents hit 35.3% from long range.

The Bison rank 307th in college basketball by averaging 88.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd in college basketball, allowing 99.8 points per 100 possessions.

Bucknell loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.6.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 73.8 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 74.6 per outing (266th in college basketball). They have a -11 scoring differential.

American wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It pulls down 34.1 rebounds per game (287th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.2.

American knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.1 on average.

American forces 10.3 turnovers per game (312th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (62nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.