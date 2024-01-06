How to Watch Bucknell vs. American on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bucknell vs. American Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Bucknell has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bison sit at 358th.
- The 62.5 points per game the Bison put up are 12.1 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.6).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
American Stats Insights
- American is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Bison are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 221st.
- The Eagles score just 2.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (70.9).
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- Bucknell is averaging 64.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 61.1 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Bison are giving up 69.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.3.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Bucknell has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage in road games.
American Home & Away Comparison
- American is putting up more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (68.6).
- The Eagles allow 68.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.
- American makes more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (32.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 68-52
|Hammel Court
|12/30/2023
|Saint Peter's
|L 67-58
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Holy Cross
|W 70-58
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|American
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|1/13/2024
|Colgate
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 87-85
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/3/2024
|Lehigh
|W 75-66
|Bender Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|1/13/2024
|Army
|-
|Bender Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.