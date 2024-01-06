The Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bucknell vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Bucknell has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bison sit at 358th.

The 62.5 points per game the Bison put up are 12.1 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.6).

American Stats Insights

American is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Bison are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 221st.

The Eagles score just 2.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (70.9).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

Bucknell is averaging 64.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 61.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Bison are giving up 69.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.3.

Looking at three-point shooting, Bucknell has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage in road games.

American Home & Away Comparison

American is putting up more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (68.6).

The Eagles allow 68.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.

American makes more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (32.5%).

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 @ Merrimack L 68-52 Hammel Court 12/30/2023 Saint Peter's L 67-58 Sojka Pavilion 1/3/2024 Holy Cross W 70-58 Sojka Pavilion 1/6/2024 American - Sojka Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena 1/13/2024 Colgate - Sojka Pavilion

American Upcoming Schedule