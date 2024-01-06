The Bucknell Bison (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League) are home in Patriot League play versus the American Eagles (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bucknell vs. American Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Bucknell has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bison sit at 358th.
  • The 62.5 points per game the Bison put up are 12.1 fewer points than the Eagles allow (74.6).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

American Stats Insights

  • American is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Bison are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 221st.
  • The Eagles score just 2.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Bison allow their opponents to score (70.9).

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

  • Bucknell is averaging 64.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 61.1 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Bison are giving up 69.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 72.3.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Bucknell has performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.0% three-point percentage in road games.

American Home & Away Comparison

  • American is putting up more points at home (80.7 per game) than away (68.6).
  • The Eagles allow 68.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.
  • American makes more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than away (8.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Merrimack L 68-52 Hammel Court
12/30/2023 Saint Peter's L 67-58 Sojka Pavilion
1/3/2024 Holy Cross W 70-58 Sojka Pavilion
1/6/2024 American - Sojka Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Lehigh - Stabler Arena
1/13/2024 Colgate - Sojka Pavilion

American Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ UMBC W 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/3/2024 Lehigh W 75-66 Bender Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
1/10/2024 @ Boston University - Case Gym
1/13/2024 Army - Bender Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.