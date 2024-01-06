Bucknell vs. American January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League) meet the American Eagles (5-7, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bucknell vs. American Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bucknell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucknell vs. American Stat Comparison
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|353rd
|62.3
|Points Scored
|72.6
|240th
|215th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|264th
|360th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|34.0
|286th
|357th
|5.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|164th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|39th
|315th
|11.4
|Assists
|15.1
|96th
|266th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.