The Bucknell Bison (3-9, 0-0 Patriot League) meet the American Eagles (5-7, 0-0 Patriot League) in a clash of Patriot League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on CBS Sports Network.

Bucknell vs. American Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Stephens: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lorenzo Donadio: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lincoln Ball: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell vs. American Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG American AVG American Rank 353rd 62.3 Points Scored 72.6 240th 215th 72.3 Points Allowed 74.4 264th 360th 29.3 Rebounds 34.0 286th 357th 5.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 164th 7.7 3pt Made 9.5 39th 315th 11.4 Assists 15.1 96th 266th 12.8 Turnovers 10.0 51st

