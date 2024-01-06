The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) heading into their game against the Houston Rockets (17-16) currently includes only one player. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 from Toyota Center.

Last time out, the Bucks won on Thursday 125-121 over the Spurs. In the win, Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 44 points.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg), Dillon Brooks: Out (Oblique)

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 238.5

