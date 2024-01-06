How to Watch the Bucks vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (17-16) face the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center on January 6, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 22-6 overall.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.
- The Bucks put up 124.8 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 109.9 the Rockets allow.
- Milwaukee has a 24-9 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks average 125.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 124.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has played better at home this year, ceding 118.9 points per game, compared to 120.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Bucks are draining 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (14.1) than in road games (14.5). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (39.1%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
