Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Rockets on January 6, 2024
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -125)
|12.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
- Antetokounmpo's 31.0 points per game average is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (11.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +126)
|6.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
- Damian Lillard is scoring 25.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his points prop on Saturday.
- He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
- Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- Saturday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
- Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).
- Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
- The 17.2 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (18.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
