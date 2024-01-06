Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
31.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100)
  • Antetokounmpo's 31.0 points per game average is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (11.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +126) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +104)
  • Damian Lillard is scoring 25.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his points prop on Saturday.
  • He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
  • Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -141)
  • Saturday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -108)
  • Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154)
  • The 17.2 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (18.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

