Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Space City Home Network and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100)

Antetokounmpo's 31.0 points per game average is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (11.4) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +126) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Damian Lillard is scoring 25.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Lillard has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Saturday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Saturday's prop bet for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Sengun averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 17.2 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Saturday (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

