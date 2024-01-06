Will BYU be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features BYU's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2500

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 0-1 12 12 50

BYU's best wins

BYU clinched its signature win of the season on November 10, when it secured a 74-65 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 6), according to the RPI. Dallin Hall, in that signature victory, delivered a team-best 18 points with two rebounds and three assists. Richie Saunders also played a role with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

77-49 over Arizona State (No. 40/RPI) on November 24

95-86 over NC State (No. 62/RPI) on November 24

96-55 at home over Evansville (No. 117/RPI) on December 5

94-68 at home over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on December 30

86-54 at home over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on December 16

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, BYU has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Schedule insights

BYU gets the 149th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.

BYU has 18 games remaining this year, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

BYU's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars

Baylor Bears vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

