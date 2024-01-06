When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Cal Baptist be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Cal Baptist's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-3 NR NR 254

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Baptist's best wins

Against the Jackson State Tigers on November 10, Cal Baptist notched its signature win of the season, which was an 80-66 home victory. With 20 points, Blondeau Tchoukuiengo was the leading scorer against Jackson State. Second on the team was Hunter Goodrick, with 14 points.

Next best wins

66-62 at home over St. Thomas (No. 191/RPI) on November 18

74-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on December 27

70-69 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on December 16

91-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on November 29

67-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Cal Baptist has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

According to the RPI, the Lancers have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Cal Baptist gets the 298th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Lancers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.

Of Cal Baptist's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Tarleton State Texans

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Tarleton State Texans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cal Baptist games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.