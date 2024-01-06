Saturday's game features the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) matching up at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium (on January 6) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 win for UCSB, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Poly vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal Poly vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 74, Cal Poly 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Poly vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSB (-3.2)

UCSB (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Cal Poly's record against the spread this season is 7-6-0, while UCSB's is 3-8-0. The Mustangs have a 7-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Gauchos have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Cal Poly has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. UCSB has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (scoring 65.5 points per game to rank 342nd in college basketball while allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 253rd in college basketball) and have a -125 scoring differential overall.

Cal Poly loses the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. It records 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 340th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 39.3 per contest.

Cal Poly hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Mustangs rank 339th in college basketball with 84.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 303rd in college basketball defensively with 95.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cal Poly forces 12.4 turnovers per game (159th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (241st in college basketball play).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 79.8 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and giving up 75.4 per outing, 280th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential.

UCSB wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.8 boards. It grabs 38.2 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

UCSB makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

UCSB has committed 4.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (298th in college basketball) while forcing 8.8 (359th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.