The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) play the UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-0 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cal Poly vs. UCSB Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 19.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 12.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 12.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Poly vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

Cal Poly Rank Cal Poly AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank
340th 65.1 Points Scored 82.7 43rd
212th 72.0 Points Allowed 74.6 270th
312th 33.3 Rebounds 40.3 49th
282nd 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.0 198th
336th 5.3 3pt Made 6.5 268th
359th 8.9 Assists 16.1 60th
228th 12.3 Turnovers 13.5 307th

