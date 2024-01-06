Should you bet on Calen Addison to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

In one of 36 games this season, Addison scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have three shutouts, and they average 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 2-1 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:11 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 5-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

