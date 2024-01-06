On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Jarnkrok has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

