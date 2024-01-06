On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

  • In eight of 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Jarnkrok has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 2-1 OT
1/2/2024 Kings 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 3-0
12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 3-2
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:24 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:32 Home L 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

