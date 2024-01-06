Calle Jarnkrok Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sharks - January 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Calle Jarnkrok, are in action Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Jarnkrok interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Calle Jarnkrok vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)
Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info
Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights
- In 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.
- Jarnkrok has scored a goal in eight of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 15 of 36 games this year, Jarnkrok has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In nine of 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.
Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team's -78 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|36
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
