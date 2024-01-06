The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Calle Jarnkrok, are in action Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Jarnkrok interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Maple Leafs vs Sharks Game Info

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has averaged 15:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in eight of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 36 games this year, Jarnkrok has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 36 games this season, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -78 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 2 18 Points 0 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

