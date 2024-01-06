The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Cam Atkinson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Atkinson stats and insights

  • Atkinson has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted seven shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:01 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.