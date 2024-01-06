Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 6?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Cam Atkinson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Atkinson stats and insights
- Atkinson has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted seven shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Atkinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.