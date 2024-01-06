Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In 10 of 39 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in two games (three shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|17:17
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|16:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
