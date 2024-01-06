For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In 10 of 39 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in two games (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 17.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:46 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:40 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.