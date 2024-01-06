The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Mittelstadt's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

Mittelstadt has scored a goal in 10 of 39 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mittelstadt has a point in 23 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 18 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 39 Games 5 34 Points 4 11 Goals 0 23 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.