Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|5:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:13
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
