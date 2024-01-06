The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney stats and insights

Tierney is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 1 0 1 5:33 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:28 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:13 Away W 6-2 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:30 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:48 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

