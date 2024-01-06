For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Christopher Tanev a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Tanev has no points on the power play.

Tanev's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:31 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-1 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:15 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

