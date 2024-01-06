Should you bet on Cody Ceci to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cody Ceci score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ceci stats and insights

Ceci is yet to score through 35 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Ceci has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ceci recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:41 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:43 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:59 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

