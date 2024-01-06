For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Colin Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Miller stats and insights

  • Miller is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Miller has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 4-2
1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 6-3
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.