For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Colin Miller a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 14:52 Away W 6-3 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

