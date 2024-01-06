Will Connor Clifton light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton is yet to score through 36 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

Clifton has zero points on the power play.

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:32 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:12 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:44 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-1

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

