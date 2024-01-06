Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 6?
Will Connor McDavid find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- In 13 of 33 games this season, McDavid has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 15 assists.
- He has a 14.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flyers
|5
|1
|4
|16:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|25:52
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|22:55
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
