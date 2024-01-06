Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Ottawa Senators at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. Considering a bet on McDavid? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -118)

1.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -238)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:06 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 13 of 33 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McDavid has a point in 27 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points 16 times.

McDavid has an assist in 25 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

McDavid's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 70.4% chance of McDavid having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 122 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 33 Games 2 53 Points 5 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 3

