Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
Can we anticipate Connor Zary scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Zary stats and insights
- In eight of 28 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 24.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Zary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
