Saturday's game features the Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) and the No. 23 Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) matching up at CHI Health Center Omaha (on January 6) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-67 win for Creighton.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Providence 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-8.8)

Creighton (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Creighton has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 7-5-0. The Bluejays are 6-8-0 and the Friars are 3-9-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 games, Creighton is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Providence has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

Creighton comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.7 boards. It is recording 39.8 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per contest.

Creighton knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 5.5 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 37.2% from deep (49th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.6%.

The Bluejays rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th in college basketball, allowing 87 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball play) while forcing 7.4 (363rd in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars have a +143 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.9 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.7 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Providence ranks 95th in college basketball at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

Providence knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.6% from deep (227th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.5%.

Providence loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (301st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

