If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of CSU Fullerton and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-3 NR NR 139

CSU Fullerton's best wins

When CSU Fullerton took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 175 in the RPI, on November 20 by a score of 74-67, it was its best victory of the season thus far. In the victory against Southern Miss, Dominic Brewton posted a team-high 17 points. Vincent Lee came through with 10 points.

Next best wins

63-61 on the road over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on December 31

64-54 at home over North Dakota (No. 283/RPI) on December 1

60-55 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 295/RPI) on December 6

62-60 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 322/RPI) on December 9

67-56 at home over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 20

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), CSU Fullerton is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Titans have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

CSU Fullerton has been given the 128th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Titans' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

Fullerton has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. CSU Fullerton Titans Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

