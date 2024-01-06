Saturday's game between the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) at Titan Gym should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with UCSD coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 70, CSU Fullerton 68

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-1.8)

UCSD (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

CSU Fullerton's record against the spread this season is 7-6-0, while UCSD's is 8-4-0. The Titans have gone over the point total in six games, while Tritons games have gone over five times. CSU Fullerton is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while UCSD has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans average 67.7 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (117th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential overall.

The 33.5 rebounds per game CSU Fullerton averages rank 309th in the country, and are 2.2 fewer than the 35.7 its opponents grab per outing.

CSU Fullerton hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents (7.1).

The Titans rank 299th in college basketball with 88.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

CSU Fullerton has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (120th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and giving up 68.1 per contest, 112th in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential.

The 34.9 rebounds per game UCSD accumulates rank 248th in the country. Their opponents collect 35.3.

UCSD makes 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (66th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

UCSD has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.4 per game (25th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (174th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.