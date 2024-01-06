CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|314th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|99th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|112th
|281st
|34.1
|Rebounds
|35.9
|218th
|247th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|314th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|9.2
|57th
|357th
|9.2
|Assists
|13.6
|171st
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
