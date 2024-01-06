The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other CSU Fullerton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank
314th 67.9 Points Scored 76.5 139th
99th 67.3 Points Allowed 68.2 112th
281st 34.1 Rebounds 35.9 218th
247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
314th 5.8 3pt Made 9.2 57th
357th 9.2 Assists 13.6 171st
301st 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.