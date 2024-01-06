The UCSD Tritons (6-6, 0-0 Big West) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Hayden Gray: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 5.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

CSU Fullerton Rank CSU Fullerton AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 314th 67.9 Points Scored 76.5 139th 99th 67.3 Points Allowed 68.2 112th 281st 34.1 Rebounds 35.9 218th 247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 314th 5.8 3pt Made 9.2 57th 357th 9.2 Assists 13.6 171st 301st 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

