Big West foes meet when the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) host the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) at Titan Gym, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Tritons are 1.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Fullerton, California

Titan Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Fullerton -1.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Fullerton vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Titans are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, UCSD has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

CSU Fullerton (7-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 12.9% less often than UCSD (8-4-0) this year.

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Fullerton 7 53.8% 67.7 144.3 68.3 136.4 138.3 UCSD 8 66.7% 76.6 144.3 68.1 136.4 143.7

Additional CSU Fullerton vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The Titans record only 0.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tritons give up (68.1).

CSU Fullerton has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.

The Tritons score an average of 76.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.3 the Titans give up to opponents.

UCSD is 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 68.3 points.

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Fullerton 7-6-0 1-1 6-6-0 UCSD 8-4-0 4-3 5-7-0

CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits

CSU Fullerton UCSD 4-1 Home Record 6-1 3-5 Away Record 2-4 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-0-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.1 61.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

