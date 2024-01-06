CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
Big West foes meet when the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) host the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) at Titan Gym, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Tritons are 1.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fullerton, California
- Venue: Titan Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|CSU Fullerton
|-1.5
|133.5
CSU Fullerton vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats
- The Titans are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, UCSD has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.
- CSU Fullerton (7-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 12.9% less often than UCSD (8-4-0) this year.
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|CSU Fullerton
|7
|53.8%
|67.7
|144.3
|68.3
|136.4
|138.3
|UCSD
|8
|66.7%
|76.6
|144.3
|68.1
|136.4
|143.7
Additional CSU Fullerton vs UCSD Insights & Trends
- The Titans record only 0.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tritons give up (68.1).
- CSU Fullerton has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-3 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.
- The Tritons score an average of 76.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.3 the Titans give up to opponents.
- UCSD is 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 68.3 points.
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|CSU Fullerton
|7-6-0
|1-1
|6-6-0
|UCSD
|8-4-0
|4-3
|5-7-0
CSU Fullerton vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits
|CSU Fullerton
|UCSD
|4-1
|Home Record
|6-1
|3-5
|Away Record
|2-4
|1-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-0-0
|5-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-3-0
|76.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.1
|61.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.0
|1-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-4-0
