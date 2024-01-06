Will CSU Northridge be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features CSU Northridge's full tournament resume.

How CSU Northridge ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 3-0 NR NR 163

CSU Northridge's best wins

In its best win of the season, CSU Northridge beat the Long Beach State Beach in an 84-68 win on December 30. Against Long Beach State, Dionte Bostick led the team by recording 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-66 at home over Hawaii (No. 201/RPI) on January 6

80-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on December 11

76-72 on the road over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on December 19

74-64 on the road over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 14

84-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on November 24

CSU Northridge's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 9-1

According to the RPI, the Matadors have nine wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

CSU Northridge has been handed the fifth-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Matadors' upcoming schedule features 17 games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Northridge's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Northridge's next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

UC Davis Aggies vs. CSU Northridge Matadors Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

