Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Canucks on January 6?
Should you wager on Curtis Lazar to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- In four of 32 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|1/3/2024
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:51
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
