The Milwaukee Bucks, with Damian Lillard, take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lillard, in his most recent action, had 25 points and 10 assists in a 125-121 win over the Spurs.

If you'd like to place a wager on Lillard's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.4 25.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.8 6.6 PRA -- 36.5 36.5 PR -- 29.7 29.9 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 17.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.1 per contest.

He's made 3.1 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 109.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have given up 11.7 makes per game, seventh in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Damian Lillard vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 37 39 5 11 5 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.