Dane County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin today? We have the information below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oregon High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Sussex, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaukauna High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
