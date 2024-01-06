Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 6?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Darnell Nurse find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- On the power play, Nurse has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Nurse's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
