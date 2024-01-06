The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Darnell Nurse find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Nurse has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

On the power play, Nurse has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Nurse's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 23:59 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:09 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:38 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:18 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

