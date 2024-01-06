In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect David Kampf to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Kampf has zero points on the power play.

Kampf's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 157 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-0 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

