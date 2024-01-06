The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dawson Mercer score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • Mercer has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Mercer has scored three goals on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 18.5% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-2
1/3/2024 Capitals 2 2 0 20:29 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:38 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

