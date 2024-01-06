2024 NCAA Bracketology: Delaware March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights on Delaware and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
How Delaware ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|189
Delaware's best wins
Against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Delaware registered its best win of the season on December 5, an 87-80 road victory. Jalun Trent led the offense against Xavier, tallying 27 points. Next on the team was Jyare Davis with 19 points.
Next best wins
- 67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on December 16
- 78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on November 6
- 65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on November 12
- 78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 15
- 67-59 over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on November 24
Delaware's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Delaware has been given the 299th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have 16 games left this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.
- When it comes to Delaware's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Delaware's next game
- Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
