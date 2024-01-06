For bracketology insights on Delaware and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Delaware's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Delaware ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 189

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware's best wins

Against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Delaware registered its best win of the season on December 5, an 87-80 road victory. Jalun Trent led the offense against Xavier, tallying 27 points. Next on the team was Jyare Davis with 19 points.

Next best wins

67-56 over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on December 16

78-57 on the road over Bucknell (No. 281/RPI) on November 6

65-57 at home over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on November 12

78-67 on the road over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on November 15

67-59 over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fightin' Blue Hens are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Delaware has been given the 299th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have 16 games left this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Delaware's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Delaware's next game

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.