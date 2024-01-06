Saturday's game that pits the Delaware State Hornets (7-9, 0-0 MEAC) versus the Coppin State Eagles (1-13, 0-0 MEAC) at Memorial Hall Gym is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-62 in favor of Delaware State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State 74, Coppin State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware State vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware State (-11.4)

Delaware State (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Delaware State has an 8-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Coppin State, who is 7-7-0 ATS. The Hornets have hit the over in six games, while Eagles games have gone over four times. Delaware State is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games, while Coppin State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets have been outscored by 2.0 points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball while allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential overall.

Delaware State is 223rd in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Delaware State makes 4.4 three-pointers per game (356th in college basketball) while shooting 30.3% from deep (306th in college basketball). It is making 4.8 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.2 per game while shooting 39.1%.

The Hornets score 89.2 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball), while giving up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

Delaware State has committed 14.0 turnovers per game (328th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (44th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 18.9 points per game, with a -265 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.4 points per game (361st in college basketball), and give up 73.3 per contest (234th in college basketball).

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by 10.5 boards on average. It records 29.4 rebounds per game, 358th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.9.

Coppin State makes 4.1 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball) at a 24.6% rate (362nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Coppin State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 15.1 per game (355th in college basketball) and force 14.1 (52nd in college basketball).

