The Coppin State Eagles (1-13, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Delaware State Hornets (7-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Hall Gym. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Delaware State shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hornets sit at 221st.
  • The 72.6 points per game the Hornets record are the same as the Eagles give up.
  • Delaware State has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 113th.
  • The Eagles' 54.4 points per game are 20.2 fewer points than the 74.6 the Hornets give up.
  • Coppin State has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

  • Delaware State is posting 83.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.
  • The Hornets are giving up 68.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.9).
  • When playing at home, Delaware State is making 1.9 more treys per game (5.4) than in road games (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in road games (26.4%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).
  • Coppin State made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%).

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ Wake Forest L 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-73 Memorial Hall Gym
1/6/2024 Coppin State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House
1/20/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Memorial Hall Gym

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown L 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison L 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland L 75-53 Xfinity Center
1/6/2024 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Physical Education Complex
1/20/2024 Morgan State - Physical Education Complex

