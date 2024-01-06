How to Watch Delaware State vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coppin State Eagles (1-13, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Delaware State Hornets (7-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Hall Gym. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware State Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Delaware State shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hornets sit at 221st.
- The 72.6 points per game the Hornets record are the same as the Eagles give up.
- Delaware State has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 113th.
- The Eagles' 54.4 points per game are 20.2 fewer points than the 74.6 the Hornets give up.
- Coppin State has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- Delaware State is posting 83.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.
- The Hornets are giving up 68.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.9).
- When playing at home, Delaware State is making 1.9 more treys per game (5.4) than in road games (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in road games (26.4%).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).
- Coppin State made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%).
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 77-73
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/6/2024
|Coppin State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|1/20/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 75-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|1/20/2024
|Morgan State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
