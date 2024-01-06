The Coppin State Eagles (1-13, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to end a six-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Delaware State Hornets (7-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Hall Gym. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware State Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Delaware State shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hornets sit at 221st.

The 72.6 points per game the Hornets record are the same as the Eagles give up.

Delaware State has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 36.3% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 113th.

The Eagles' 54.4 points per game are 20.2 fewer points than the 74.6 the Hornets give up.

Coppin State has a 1-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

Delaware State is posting 83.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.

The Hornets are giving up 68.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (79.9).

When playing at home, Delaware State is making 1.9 more treys per game (5.4) than in road games (3.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in road games (26.4%).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State put up 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (72.1).

At home, the Eagles gave up 79.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.6).

Coppin State made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%).

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/18/2023 @ Wake Forest L 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum 12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 77-73 Memorial Hall Gym 1/6/2024 Coppin State - Memorial Hall Gym 1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House 1/20/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Memorial Hall Gym

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule