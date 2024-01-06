The Coppin State Eagles (1-13, 0-0 MEAC) aim to stop an 11-game road losing streak at the Delaware State Hornets (7-9, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware State vs. Coppin State matchup.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware State Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline FanDuel Delaware State (-9.5) 132.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Delaware State has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Hornets' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

Coppin State is 7-7-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four out of the Eagles' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

