For bracketology analysis on Delaware State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Delaware State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Delaware State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-0 NR NR 296

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware State's best wins

Delaware State, in its best win of the season, took down the Chicago State Cougars 76-69 on November 30. Martez Robinson, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 20 points with five rebounds and two assists. Jevin Muniz also played a part with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

72-64 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 292/RPI) on November 25

77-73 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 297/RPI) on December 30

71-63 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 17

79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 353/RPI) on December 2

55-53 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-5

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hornets are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Delaware State gets the 317th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hornets have four games left against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Delaware St has 13 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Delaware State's next game

Matchup: Morgan State Bears vs. Delaware State Hornets

Morgan State Bears vs. Delaware State Hornets Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Delaware State Hornets -3.5

Delaware State Hornets -3.5 Total: 145.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Delaware State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.