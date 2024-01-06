2024 NCAA Bracketology: Delaware State March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis on Delaware State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.
How Delaware State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-9
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|296
Delaware State's best wins
Delaware State, in its best win of the season, took down the Chicago State Cougars 76-69 on November 30. Martez Robinson, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 20 points with five rebounds and two assists. Jevin Muniz also played a part with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 72-64 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 292/RPI) on November 25
- 77-73 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 297/RPI) on December 30
- 71-63 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 17
- 79-73 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 353/RPI) on December 2
- 55-53 at home over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on January 6
Delaware State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-5
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hornets are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories, but also tied for the 19th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Delaware State gets the 317th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Hornets have four games left against teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Delaware St has 13 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Delaware State's next game
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears vs. Delaware State Hornets
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Delaware State Hornets -3.5
- Total: 145.5 points
