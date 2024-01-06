Delaware State vs. Coppin State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Delaware State Hornets (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) versus the Coppin State Eagles (1-12, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Martez Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deywilk Tavarez: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware State vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|Delaware State Rank
|Delaware State AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|246th
|72.3
|Points Scored
|54.5
|361st
|273rd
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|238th
|213th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|29.4
|359th
|102nd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|300th
|354th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|4.0
|359th
|227th
|12.9
|Assists
|7.9
|362nd
|338th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|15.2
|356th
