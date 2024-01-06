Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the Delaware State Hornets (6-9, 0-0 MEAC) versus the Coppin State Eagles (1-12, 0-0 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Delaware State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delaware State Players to Watch

Martez Robinson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jevin Muniz: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deywilk Tavarez: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Wesley Oba: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Alston Andrews: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Spurlock: 8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Aa'Reyon Jones: 2.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Delaware State Rank Delaware State AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 246th 72.3 Points Scored 54.5 361st 273rd 74.7 Points Allowed 73.2 238th 213th 36.0 Rebounds 29.4 359th 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 300th 354th 4.4 3pt Made 4.0 359th 227th 12.9 Assists 7.9 362nd 338th 14.4 Turnovers 15.2 356th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.